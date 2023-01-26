Afriyie Akoto Bows Out, Hands Over Agric Ministry To Hawa Koomson

Former Minister of Agriculture,

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has officially handed over the sector to Mavis Hawa Koomson, the caretaker minister.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto tendered in his resignation to pursue his political ambitions of leading the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as flagbearer to the 2024 general elections on January 6. He is the oldest among the aspiring presidential candidates at the age of 73.

President Nana Akufo-Addo after accepting his resignation issued a directive through his Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin that Ms Koomson should take over the ministry to play oversight responsibility.

Dr. Akoto presented Madam Koomson to the Ministry’s board of directors during a ceremony on Tuesday.

He wished Ms Koomson well in her new position, advising them to keep up their good collaboration to boost production and accomplish organizational goals.

Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Hawa Koomson will serve in that capacity until the President appoints a permanent replacement.

By Vincent Kubi