NDC Boys Attack Deputy General Secretary Over Haruna Iddirisu

A Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, (NDC) Mustapha Gbande, life came under threat during a radio show in Tamale, when some irate party supporters stormed the radio station, and tried to attack him.

The supporters of the Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu, allegedly assaulted the Deputy General Secretary, Mustapha Gbande, at the studio of Radio Tamale 91.7 immediately after an interview on January 25, 2023.

Mr. Gbande during the interview attempted explaining the decision taken by the party, giving the indication that it was for good reasons, though some persons within the party including himself are not comfortable about it.

But, a group of Haruna supporters, who were not happy listening to the responses and reasons given by the Deputy Secretary, besieged the radio station attempting to assault him while the discussion was still ongoing but were prevented.

They physically attacked him outside the studios of the radio station after the program with accompanying slaps and insults before he could be whisked into his car.

Mustapha Gbande is reported to have justified the decision by the National Executive Committee of the party on grounds that the changes were necessary for victory in the 2024 elections.

He is said to have explained that the NDC boasts of competent members for leadership positions and that whenever the party feels it is right to effect changes, it will make such decisions.

According to him, the NDC with so much human resource in all areas, can call upon any qualified member at anytime to help build the party or lead it to victory in 2024.

He called on all party supporters to have confidence in the leadership when it comes to decision making and commitment towards the party growth.

The decision by the FEC of the NDC to remove Haruna Iddrisu has been expressly rejected by the supporters of the party in Tamale.

On Tuesday, the coalition of NDC supporters in Tamale gave the party an ultimatum to reverse the decision or face its wrath.

“We were warned that Asiedu Nketiah will destroy the party if he becomes the national chairman and the changes he has made show. I know that Asiedu Nketia dislikes Northerners and this development proves that indeed he dislikes us,” Alhaji Rauf, the Tamale South Constituency chair of the NDC said.

Meanwhile, close to 50 Members of Parliament (MPs) from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have signed a petition calling on the party leadership to reverse the changes made to their leaders in parliament.

Background

A former deputy Minister of Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, has been appointed as the Minority Leader, replacing Haruna Iddrisu.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has also been named as the new Deputy Minority Leader and Kwame Agbodza takes over as Chief Whip.

Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First Deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is the Second Deputy Minority Chief Whip.

This was contained in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, from the National Democratic Congress dated January 23, 2023.

-BY Daniel Bampoe