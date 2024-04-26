CIUCC Observes UN Chinese Language Day

Participants and student present at the event

A senior lecturer at the Confucius Institute of the University of Cape Coast (CIUCC), Li Lian, has called for closer collaboration between China and other African countries.

This he said would help build a bridge between cultures and civilization including the respect for each other’s culture, upholding the beauty and diversity of civilization and drawing on each other’s strength.

Mr Lian made the call at the 15th United Nations (UN) Chinese Language Day celebration held on April 18, 2024, in the Central Region.

The aim of the celebration, which was attended by over 400 individuals, was to build a bridge for mutual learning between different civilizations through the empowerment of the girl-child.

He explained that China had contributed immensely to the growth of civilization, as it was a cradle of human civilization, adding that “our forefathers have long engaged in inter-civilizational exchanges and mutual learning.

According to him, culture and civilization played a vital role in addressing most of the common challenges faced by countries across the world globally.

He further indicated that there was a need for China and Africa to ride on current trends to transform the lives of the citizenry as both China and Africa were closely connected and shared a bond of affinity.

“In the time to come, let’s open arms wider to embrace the world,” he added.

For his part, the Chinese director of the Confucius Institute-UCC, Professor Ou Yamei, encouraged the students present at the event to study the Chinese language and also learn the Chinese culture.

President of the Ghana Chinese Federation, Tang Hong, in his remarks, encouraged students to learn the Chinese language and contribute significantly to economic and cultural development.

The Chinese Embassy and the Ghana Overseas Chinese Federation also donated Chinese books to local schools in the region.

By Nafisatu Abdul Razak