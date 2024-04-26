NUGS Lauds Education Minister

Daniel Oppong Kyeremeh during the press conference

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has applauded the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, for the transformation brought to the education sector.

At a press conference in Accra, NUGS President, Daniel Oppong Kyeremeh, highlighted the improvement of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) courses.

According to him, the government’s value and admiration for TVET and STEM courses are laudable, as it prepares the country for 21st -century education.

He ascribed these advances in the education system to Dr. Adutwum, and claimed that improving STEM courses would help the nation address current employment challenges.

Mr. Kyeremeh advised against politicizing the country’s educational system, claiming that if such steps are taken, Ghanaian students will bear the brunt of the consequences of poor policies.

“As the 2024 elections draw closer, rather than aiming to downplay the current system that may be working for the country, suggestions of other ways should be done without the usual politicization,” the NUGS President stated.

Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continuing its investments in the educational sector.

He stated that the goal is to make the educational system modern, innovative, and technologically advanced in order to address the issues of the present moment.

The Minister urged Ghanaian students to continue to use their school time wisely and responsibly, as this would bring greater results in the long run.

“Let no one deceive you because the best days are ahead of you and your acquisition of quality and innovative education such as the one you have today will help shape your future and make you impactful citizens of Ghana,” the Minister advised.

By Ernest Kofi Adu