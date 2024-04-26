I Fought WW2 At Age 16 – WO1 Hammond Shares At Memoir Launch

WO1 Joseph Ashitey Hammond

GHANA’S WORLD WAR II veteran, ex-Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) Joseph Ashitey Hammond, has disclosed that at the tender age of 16, he took up arms in World War II, marking the beginning of a remarkable odyssey.

Speaking at the launch of his forthcoming memoir, chronicling a lifetime of service, WO1 Hammond reflected with pride on his decades of service to society, particularly as a valiant soldier who stood ready to defend justice and uphold his principles, even in the face of unimaginable dilemmas.

“His unwavering commitment to duty,” he shared, “was exemplified by his willingness to make the ultimate sacrifice, including the agonising prospect of being ordered to harm his own mother.”

Now aged 99, WO1 Hammond who stands as a distinguished member of the Gold Coast Regiment, is the sole surviving witness to the historic February 28 Crossroad incident, a pivotal moment in Ghana’s march towards independence.

“The sacrifice of Sergeant Adjetey, Corporal Attipoe, and Private Odartey Lamptey serves as a poignant reminder of the price paid for freedom,” he intimated.

As WO1 Hammond’s memoir prepares to grace bookshelves, it promises to offer readers a captivating glimpse into a life defined by courage, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication.

His story serves as an enduring inspiration to all who aspire to serve a cause greater than themselves, reminding us that the indomitable spirit of heroism knows no age or boundary.

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio