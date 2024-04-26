Ghanaian Entrepreneurs Connecting 1m African Professionals To Global Companies

ED Cyprian and Carl Koranteng

Bandwidth Global, a tech-enabled and on-demand remote staffing firm based in Ghana, is set to redefine the future of work in Africa with its ambitious 10-year plan led by two visionary young Ghanaian entrepreneurs – Carl Koranteng and ED Cyprian.

Kicking off in 2024, the company aims to connect one million highly skilled and expert vetted African professionals with leading global companies for remote jobs by 2034.

BG’s co-founders, Carl Koranteng and Ed Cyprian, driven by the recognition of Africa’s untapped potential, established Bandwidth Global to provide best in class workforce to companies around the world as a more attractive and efficient alternative to traditional remote staffing destinations in South East Asia and Latin America.

Their backgrounds (Carl’s diverse entrepreneurial endeavours and Cyprian’s extensive experience in software engineering and consulting) uniquely positioned them to spearhead this initiative. Together, they seek to not only showcase African talent to the world but also to challenge and change the continent’s role in the international job market.

This audacious mission is underpinned by a solid strategy to make Africa a key player in the global remote workforce industry.

To meet this ambitious goal, Bandwidth Global plans to significantly expand the BG Academy – which is the company’s pre-recruitment and on-the-job training programme, as well as a series of grassroot community programmes across the continent.

This expansion includes broadening the BG Academy curriculum to cover emerging technologies and leadership; Launching targeted initiatives to reduce the gender gap in STEM fields across Africa; and partnering with their global clients and educational institutions to provide unparalleled learning and growth opportunities.

Since its launch in 2022, Bandwidth Global has efficiently utilised AI technology to enhance the process of recruiting and connecting the best African remote staff for companies of all sizes in the US and Europe.

This innovation has quickly positioned the company as a leader in connecting African professionals with the right work opportunities; and the company is well on its way to achieving its 10-year goal.

Bandwidth Global’s goal goes beyond the typical objectives of a remote staffing company. It represents a determined and concerted effort to correct the underestimation of African professionals.

In the words of Carl Koranteng, “As the company moves toward its 2034 target, it does so with the conviction that its goal is both achievable and crucial. The initiative stands as a beacon of hope, demonstrating the immense potential of giving African talent a global platform.”

Source: Nana Kwame Addai-Darko