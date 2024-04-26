Road Minister Satisfied With Projects In WR

Asenso Boakye with some officials inspecting the projects

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso Boakye, has expressed satisfaction at progress of work on the various ongoing road projects in the Western Region.

He has, therefore, commended the contractors for the work done so far.

The minister stated this after he embarked on a day’s visit to the region and inspected ongoing road projects in the area.

The projects inspected included the Takoradi PTC interchange, the dualisation of the Sekondi to Takoradi road, sectional repair works on Nkroful Junction – Ketan and Kojokrom Junction-Kojokrom Market Road.

The rest include proposed road construction at Mpohor, dualisation of Takoradi to Agona Nkwanta, and reconstruction of Agona to Tarkwa roads.

He bemoaned the poor state of some of the roads in the Western Region and expressed the government’s commitment to providing good roads and other infrastructural projects to improve the socio-economic well-being of the people.

According to the minister, the ongoing projects when completed, would not only bring relief to commuters on the stress they have to go through when plying the roads, but would also boost economic activities in the respective project areas.

He charged the contractors on-site to ensure they worked assiduously to complete the projects on the specified timelines.

He also advised the public against encroaching and disposing solid waste into drains along the roads.

“I am calling on the people to stop encroaching the channels of the drains, and disposing of solid wastes into them so that we can save our roads from damage caused by rain water,” he stressed.

The minister stated that blocking the free-flow of water in the drains will result in the spill of water onto the roads, which could cause damage to the roads, particularly, during the rainy seasons.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi