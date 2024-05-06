Ipswich Returns To Premiership

Ipswich Town will return to the Premier League next season for the first time in 22 years, after they secured their second straight promotion by finishing second in the Championship with a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield on Saturday.

Ipswich become the first club since Southampton in 2012 to gain back-to-back promotions from third-tier League One to the Premier League.

Kieran McKenna’s side, who were newly promoted from League One this season, began the day three points clear of third-placed Leeds United, needing just a point against Huddersfield at Portman Road.

Ipswich left nothing to chance, though. They took the lead through a well-worked move that ended with Wes Burns unmarked in the box, and the Welshman fired home to draw a huge roar from the crowd.

As Leeds fell behind against Southampton, Ipswich struck again three minutes after the restart when Omari Hutchinson skipped away from a challenge and found the back of the net from the edge of the box.

Wes Burns’ goal gave Ipswich a deserved lead in a game that will live long in their fans’ memories.

Ipswich’s campaign has also been a triumph for two Australians.

Massimo Luongo, who has made 45 appearances for the Socceroos, has been a key component of the Ipswich midfield, while Cameron Burgess — whose family emigrated to Perth when he was 11 and who has played seven times for Australia — has been a defensive stalwart.

They will join champions Leicester City in promotion to England’s top flight, with a third team — one of Leeds, Southampton, West Brom and Norwich — joining them through the Championship playoffs, which begin May 12.