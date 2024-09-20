2024 Presidential Ballot Out – NPP Picks 1, NDC 8

The Electoral Commission has unveiled the ballot paper positions for Ghana’s highly anticipated 2024 presidential election, featuring 13 candidates from various political parties and independent hopefuls.

The positions:

1. *NPP’s Mahamudu Bawumia* (#1) – Vice President Bawumia leads the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) bid to retain power.

2. *NDC’s John Mahama* (#8) – Former President Mahama seeks a comeback, heading the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket.

_Other Party Candidates_

1. *GCPP’s Augustus Lartey (#2) – Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP).

2. *GFP’s Akua Donkor* (#3) – Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) chief Akua Donkor seeks to capitalize on her party’s growing popularity.

3. *GUM’s Christian Kwabena Andrews* (#4) – Ghana Union Movement (GUM) leader Andrews vows to bring change.

4. *LGP’s Percival Kofi Akpaloo* (#5) – Liberal Party of Ghana (LGP) candidate Akpaloo promises economic reform.

5. *NDP’s* (#6) – National Democratic Party (NDP) aims to make a strong showing.

6. *CPP’s* (#7) – Convention People’s Party (CPP) seeks revival.

7. *APC’s* (#9) – All People’s Congress (APC) of Hassan Ayariga joins the fray.

_Independent Candidates_

1. *Kofi Koranteng* (#10) – A dark horse in the election.

2. *George Twum Barima* (#11) – A newcomer with fresh ideas.

3. *Nana Kwame Bediako* (#12) – Real estate developer Bediako leads the New Force movement.

4. *Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen (#13) – Former Minister Kyerematen runs as an independent after leaving the NPP.

Election Fever

With President Nana Akufo-Addo stepping down due to the end of the two-term limits, the December 7, 2024, election promises to be intensely contested.

Campaigns are heating up, with candidates crisscrossing the country to win over voters.

Ghanaians eagerly await the outcome, which will shape the country’s future.

-BY Daniel Bampoe