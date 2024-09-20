NDC Hooligans Disrupt Asempa FM Political Show At Nankese

A political show organized by Asempa FM in Nankese, a suburb of Suhum in the Eastern Region, descended into chaos as opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters violently disrupted the event, leaving several people injured.

The program, dubbed “Asempa FM – Ekosin Constituency Watch,” aimed to foster constructive dialogue and engagement among parliamentary candidates.

On Friday, NDC Parliamentary candidate Prince Kwadjo Tabiri, who hailed from the Nankese Community and his members boycotted the event on the basis that they already partaking in a similar event organised by Media General- Tv3 hence.

Regarding that, the NDC Communications Officer, Dove Maxwell, on Friday morning issued a statement and announced that the Party Parliamentary Candidate wouldn’t be able to partake in the afternoon show.

The incident occurred when New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate Frank Asiedu Bekoe, after delivering his address, outlined his vision for Suhum’s development.

He was assisted by Municipal Chief Executive Margaret Darko Darkwa, who spoke about the government’s achievements in the municipality.

However, in the session to ask questions, some NDC members stormed the venue, the forecourt of the Nankese Police Station, to ask questions but were not allowed to due to their leaders’ absence.

This led to a violent disruption, forcing host Osei Bonsu and his team to flee for their lives, ending the show abruptly.

The NPP has condemned the NDC’s actions, labelling them “uncivilized” and urging the party to reflect on its behaviour.

This incident raises concerns about the NDC’s commitment to peaceful democracy and its readiness to accept defeat in the upcoming elections.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as “chaotic” and “intimidating,” with NDC supporters allegedly attacking attendees and destroying equipment.

Below is the NPP press release condemning the incident:

Suhum NPP Condemns Nankese Violence

The recent community watch organized by Asempa FM in Suhum-Nankese has made it clear that the NDC parliamentary candidate lacks a clear vision for the constituency’s development. This absence of a compelling message suggests the NDC has already accepted defeat in the upcoming elections.

Today’s Community Watch program was meant to foster constructive dialogue and engagement. Regrettably, NDC members boycotted the event, leading to its destruction and injuries.

This incident highlights the NDC’s disregard for democratic values and undermines Ghana’s progress.

We strongly condemn this uncivilized behaviour and urge the NDC to reflect on its actions.

In stark contrast, Frank Asiedu Bekoe demonstrated exceptional leadership during the program, showcasing the NPP’s dedication to inclusive development.

We commend his exemplary conduct and vision for Suhum’s future.

Signed,

Augustine Odei

Financial Secretary, NPP Suhum

Ag. Director of Communications, NPP Suhum

BY Daniel Bampoe