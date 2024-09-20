RMU Graduates Urged To Uphold Professionalism

Jethro Brooks (M) with some staff and graduates in a group picture

Ag. Vice Chancellor of the Regional Maritime University (RMU), Dr. Jethro W. Brooks Jnr. has asked graduates to carry with them the values of integrity, dedication, and excellence they have learned at the university as they step into the new chapter of life.

He added that, the graduants should be proud ambassadors of their programme and of the school.

Mr. Brooks urged the graduates to leverage their skills because the world needs them adding, “You have the power to not only build structures but also to build bridges between nations, create social-economic ties, that will benefit the future generation”.

He said this during the fifth graduation ceremony of the Forklift and Mobile Crane Operators of the Regional Maritime University on the themed, “Socioeconomic Impact of Global Migration of Skilled Labour”.

According to him, this joyous event does not only signify the completion of the training, as it also marks the beginning of their valuable contribution to the world that is constantly evolving.

“Skilled professionals like you are not only in demand locally but also have the opportunity to impact society worldwide,” he said.

He told the graduates that migration of talent offers significant economic benefits to the individuals who seek better opportunity to the region as well as the country from which they hail.

“Your expertise in operating complex machines like forklifts and mobile cranes makes you an asset in these industries as you go out into the world, whether you choose to work locally or internationally,” he said.

However, he said the loss of scale labour in some areas can create gaps in local economics and affect growth.

“It is crucial for us as a training institution to ensure that our graduates are not only competitive and globally recognised but also capable of contributing meaningfully to the development of our sub-region,” he emphasised.

He also appealed to industry to provide more opportunities for training and employment to ensure that the local workforce remains robust and competitive.

“We also call on our government and the members of our university to create policies that will encourage the retention and development of skilled professionals within our regions,” he urged.

For his part, the president of National Association for Heavy-duty Equipment Operators Ghana (NAHEOG), Dominic Eyiah, said the achievements are part of a significant global trend that shapes the economies and societies.

He said to them, “As you embark on your careers, remember that you are part of a global network of skilled professionals contributing to progress and innovation worldwide so embrace the opportunities ahead with pride and excellence”.

According to him, industries like heavy-duty equipment machinery construction, skilled operators, and technicians are essential for advancing infrastructure projects.

Mr Eyiah added that their expertise enhances productivity, drives innovation, and contributes to economic growth.

By Janet Odei Amponsah