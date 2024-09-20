National Security Strengthens ‘See Something, Say Something’ Campaign In Volta

The Ministry of National Security, has taken its ‘See Something, Say Something’ campaign to the border communities in the Volta Region to monitor and avert the intrusion of violent extremists into the country.

The communities visited included Ho West, Afadzato South, North and South Dayi, Ho and Hohoe Municipalities.

The campaign which was launched in 2022 is aimed at raising awareness among communities and to have citizens report suspicious movements to the security agencies.

According to the Ministry, the campaign is aimed at creating awareness and alertness among community members to report suspicious characters living in their communities to security agencies to help curb the menace of violent extremists.

Speaking to the communities, Campaign Team Leader, Akosua Danquah Ntim Sekyere, underscored the need for community members in border areas to be vigilant and security conscious at all times by sharing intelligence with security agencies to help tackle the menace of violent extremism.

The team engaged border communities, traditional leaders, educational institutions, and other stakeholders in munici­palities and districts assemblies in the region.

She encouraged residents to remain calm and not panic, in view of recent happenings in neighbour­ing countries, as the government continues to implement measures to safeguard their livelihood.

She called on residents not to harbour foreigners who engage in illegal activities and to promptly report any suspicious behaviour to the appropriate author­ities

She urged citizens to utilise the toll-free number 999 to report any suspicious activities promptly, cautioning against making prank calls as it would lead to consequences from security authorities.

Front Daniel K. Orlando, Kpedze