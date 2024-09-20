NEDCo Staff Kick Against ECG Merger

Chairman of NEDCO Senior Staff Association Head Office , Charles Philips addressing journalists in Tamale

The staff of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), are protesting the supposed merger of their company with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

According to them, they were not consulted by the government before sending a supposed merger bill to Parliament and called on the government to rescind its decision to continue with the merger.

Chairman of NEDCO Senior Staff Association Head Office, Charles Philips, who addressed journalists in Tamale said the government has sent a draft bill to parliament on the NEDCo/ECG merger adding that the bill is not in the interest of the country.

He disclosed that NEDCo is selling power at 19 pesewas and that the independent power producers are selling it at 45 pesewas and called on Ghanaians to call on the government to resend its decision.

“We think that these bills are not in the interest of the Ghanaian and in the end, the Ghanaian is going to pay more for the same electricity,” he said.

“ECG is struggling with take or pay Power Purchase Agreements and instead of dealing with it you are talking about a merger. How does merging ECG and NEDCo reduce the high distribution losses? he asked.

The staff of NEDCo said they would resist any attempt to go along with the merger.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale