Address Gaps In Lectures’ Sponsorship Agreement – PAC

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Dr. James Klutse Avedzi, has urged technical and traditional universities to address gaps in sponsorship agreements for lecturers on study leave.

He called on universities across the country to strengthen the guarantor system to ensure that if sponsored lecturers fail to return and fulfill their obligations, the guarantors can be held financially accountable.

Dr. Avedzi made the remarks during a media briefing in Ho, following the first day of the Public Accounts Committee’s sitting, which covered Technical Universities from Volta, Eastern, and the Greater Accra regions, as well as Colleges of Education, Senior High Schools, and District and Municipal Assemblies.

Dr. Avedzi was prompted by a case involving nine lecturers from Koforidua Technical University, who had been sponsored to pursue PhD programs abroad but failed to return and fulfill their contractual obligations.

This issue was highlighted in the Auditor-General’s report, which revealed that Koforidua Technical University had spent GHS2,006,300 on sponsorship for these lecturers.

The management of the University has so far recovered only GHS105,000, leaving an outstanding amount of GHS1,901,300.

Dr Avedzi expressed concern over the recurring nature of this issue, noting that it has been a long-standing challenge for many universities.

He emphasised the need for institutions to implement more stringent measures to prevent such defaults.

“Many of these lecturers, after benefiting from government sponsorship, fail to return to serve the nation. The government spends significant resources to train them and pays their salaries during their studies with the expectation that they will return and contribute to national development. However, many remain in their countries of study, which is a major problem.”

Dr Avedzi urged the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to collaborate with universities in tightening the guarantor clauses in sponsorship agreements.

He called on universities to devise effective strategies to retrieve outstanding amounts from lecturers who have breached their agreements.

This would not only safeguard public funds but also ensure that the resources invested in training personnel are used for the intended purpose of advancing education and national development.

From Daniel K. Orlando, Ho