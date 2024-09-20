Commonwealth Secretary-General, Lady Dentaa Grace 25th Meridian Twinning anniversary

Lady Dentaa (2nd L)

Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland KC, and President of GUBA Enterprise, Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE, have attended and participated in the 25th anniversary observation of Ghana’s landmark Meridian Twinning event between Tema and the Royal Borough of Greenwich in the UK.

The event which was celebrated on Saturday, September 14, 2024 in Greenwich, marked the historic partnership, which was launched by His Royal Highness, the late Prince Philip, at the turn of the Millennium and was commemorated with a vibrant celebration.

Dignitaries from the Royal Borough celebrated with communities from all across Greenwich and Woolwich, which reflected the diversity of the Commonwealth Diaspora across London and the UK.

Dignitaries and participants at the event

The event featured the arrival of an Uber launch, which brought the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland KC, with Lady Dentaa Amoateng, to begin the countdown for the Woolwich Carnival at the Royal Arsenal Woolwich Riverside.

The Commonwealth Peace Flag was carried by young flagbearers in a relay of carnival colours.

The Ghanaian community in Greenwich came together to raise the Ghana flag at the Town Hall to celebrate the Meridian Twinning with fine Ghanaian cuisine, enjoyed at the Mayor’s reception for the community.

The Carnival event crowned the efforts made over the years to build upon the initiative launched by the late Prince Philip.

Ghanaian traditional leaders in the UK came out with full regalia and national costumes to mark the occasion.

At the event, Patricia Scotland KC said, “it was immense privilege that I am here at the 25th anniversary of the Twinning of Greenwich and Tema at the New Commonwealth Quarter launch in Woolwich. It was poignant to do this when we are celebrating 75 years of the modern Commonwealth”.

“This is one of the key partnerships that we strive to sustain in the coming years, for the benefit of Ghana, leveraging opportunities in the UK and vice-versa. We at GUBA will continue to support celebrations and landmark events of this nature, which seek to positively project diversity in Africa and the diaspora”. Lady Dentaa noted.

The celebration brought together key dignitaries including, The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC; the 6th Commonwealth Secretary –General, Head of Governance and Operations at King Charles II Charitable Fund; Yvonne Abba-Opoku ACG, newly elected Mayor of the Royal Borough of Greenwich for 2024 to 2025; Councillor Jit Ranabhat with Deputy Mayor Linda Bird, the Chairman of Hong Kong Branch of the Royal Commonwealth Society; Peter Mann MBE, who is also the Trustee of the Commonwealth Bond.

Also in attendance were, the Former Mayor of the Royal Borough of Greenwich for 2023 to 2024; Councillor Dominic Mbang, Baron Howell of Guildford; David Howell, Dr Kaitu’u Funaki of the Commonwealth Secretariat, Councillor David Gardner, Councillor Ann-Marie Cousins, Mr Morgan Roberts from the Berkeley Group, Councillor David Sullivan, Deputy Leader Averil Lekau among other dignitaries.

About GUBA Enterprise

GUBA Enterprise is a social enterprise organisation dedicated to the advancement of diaspora Africans and Africans on the continent, through various socio–economic programs and initiatives. The Enterprise has about eight different brand initiatives, key among them being the GUBA Awards.