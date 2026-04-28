Diana Hamilton Stages Surprise Performance At Lovereign Bible Church

Diana Hamilton exchanging pleasantries with the Chief of Staff while Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, Chairman of The Church of Pentecost looks on

Celebrated gospel minister, Diana Antwi Hamilton, made last Sunday a memorable day as she staged a surprise performance at the Lovereign Bible Church, affording her the opportunity to meet its head pastor, John Winfred, who also doubles as the founder of the Young Ministers Network International (YMNI).

The meeting with Pastor Winfred, according to many on social media, was long overdue, as the man of God has expressed his admiration for the gospel minister for some time now.

This came to light after a video of Pastor Winfred went viral, capturing him singing Diana Hamilton’s songs. The video was later shared on various social media platforms by Diana Hamilton with the caption: “Someone shared this video with me, and I’m truly humbled, but I have a small question: 1. Which church is this in? 2. Who is the lady singing? Her voice is sweet paa. 3. And what is the name of the pastor? Because the way he is doing the commentary in the background eii. Please tag the pastor and the church in the comments; who knows, maybe I will join their choir?”

Following Diana Hamilton’s response, the church organised a “Diana Hamilton Night” event in honour of the gospel minister. The two exchanged pleasantries after the service, with Pastor John Winfred throwing his weight behind her as she races for the Artiste of the Year win at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Diana Hamilton in a pose with John Winfred

Chief of Staff Celebration

Diana Hamilton also made a stop at The Church of Pentecost, Trasacco, to lead worship at Chief of Staff Julius Debrah’s 60th birthday thanksgiving service. The celebration was attended by President John Mahama, Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, and other dignitaries. Joined by the choir, Diana Hamilton sang songs of praise, which witnessed the birthday celebrant and his invited guests dancing to some of her hit songs.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke