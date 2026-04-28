Modola Captivates Global Audience With ‘Kupe’

Modola

Fast-rising Afro-fusion artiste, Modola, is steadily carving a niche for herself on the global music stage, blending cultural influences with precision and purpose.

Her latest single, ‘Kupe’, featuring BhadBoi OML, is already making waves across Africa. Released on April 10, 2026, the track debuted at number 8 on the Boomplay Africa Top 100 and has topped charts in East African countries including Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda.

Speaking about the song, Modola said, “Kupe is about energy, connection, and letting go. I wanted something people could dance to but still feel emotionally connected to.”

The track’s success has been amplified by the viral “#KupeBottleChallenge” on TikTok, drawing participation from celebrities and fans across the diaspora.

Born Temidola Awosika on April 17, 2005, in Lagos, the young singer relocated to Milan at the age of two. Growing up between continents, languages, and identities, Modola found her voice through music, a journey she describes as both challenging and rewarding.

“It wasn’t an easy path,” she said in a recent interview. “I had to give up badminton, something I loved, just to pursue music. But I knew deep down this is what I was meant to do.”

Her breakthrough came in late 2024 when a snippet of her song ‘Talk’ went viral on TikTok, quickly catching the attention of industry stakeholders. The momentum led to record deals and the release of her debut single, which charted on Nigeria’s TurnTable rankings.

Building on that success, Modola released her debut EP ‘New Light’ in July 2025. The six-track project received widespread airplay across major stations and earned praise for its emotional depth and sonic cohesion.

Music critics have lauded the project as “a confident and mature body of work for a young artiste,” noting her seamless fusion of Afropop with contemporary global sounds.

Her growing reputation has been matched by impressive live performances. Modola has graced major stages including the iconic Royal Albert Hall, where she performed alongside Diamond Platnumz and Tiwa Savage. She also appeared at the Africa Celebrates event in Addis Ababa and performed at a sold-out concert hosted by Olamide at the OVO Arena Wembley.

In Nigeria, she further cemented her presence with a performance at Felabration at the New Afrika Shrine alongside Femi Kuti and Made Kuti.

By Stella Botchwey