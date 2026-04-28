Ghana Comedy Awards 2026 Set For August 1

Last year’s awardees

CREATIVE REPUBLIC Limited, organisers of the Ghana Comedy Awards, has officially announced that the 2026 edition of the comedy event will take place on August 1, 2026.

The announcement has already sparked excitement among comedy lovers and industry players across the country.

Although many people recognise the scheme as the Ghana Comedy Awards, now in its third year under that name, its roots go back to 2020 when it was first introduced as the Comedy and Poetry Awards.

Over time, the brand evolved to focus fully on comedy, leading to its rebranding. With this history, the event now celebrates its 6th edition marking a combined journey of three years as Comedy and Poetry Awards and three years as Ghana Comedy Awards.

This year’s theme, “Experience Comedy,” highlights the organisers’ vision to give audiences a deeper and more engaging feel of Ghana’s comedy industry.

It aims to go beyond just awards night, offering a full experience that celebrates creativity, talent, and the growth of comedy in the country.

The Ghana Comedy Awards has steadily built a reputation as one of the biggest platforms dedicated to honouring comedians and contributors within the comedy space. It brings together top comedians, entertainers, and fans for a night filled with laughter, recognition, and celebration.

Last year’s event set a high standard, attracting a large crowd and featuring some of the biggest names in Ghanaian comedy. The atmosphere was electric, with non-stop humour, stylish appearances, and memorable performances that kept the audience entertained throughout the night. With such a strong track record, expectations are even higher for the 2026 edition. Organisers are promising a bigger and better show, packed with thrilling performances, special appearances, and unforgettable moments. As the countdown begins, fans and industry stakeholders are eagerly looking forward to what promises to be another landmark event in Ghana’s entertainment calendar.