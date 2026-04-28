Faith Or Finance? Why Ghana’s Tithe System Must Be Urgently Reviewed

When the pulpit begins to sound like a payment counter, and worship feels like a financial obligation, something has gone fundamentally wrong. Across Ghana, a growing number of church members are no longer whispering their concerns; they are boldly asking, “Has tithe become a tool of faith, or a burden of control?”

The recent controversy within the Methodist Church, Ghana, has ignited a debate that can no longer be ignored. A viral video showing a confrontation between a reverend minister and a female church member has exposed deep frustrations simmering beneath the surface of many congregations.

In that moment, what should have been a place of spiritual guidance became a stage for accusation and rebuttal. The minister’s claim that members who fail to pay tithe are “armed robbers” was not only harsh but deeply troubling. Even more striking was the response from the congregant, who challenged the entire leadership structure, accusing them of the same wrongdoing.

This was not just an isolated disagreement. It was a symptom of a deeper crisis.

The reaction from the Presiding Bishop, instead of calming tensions, appeared to sidestep the real issue. Many expected a call for reflection, perhaps even reform. Instead, what many heard sounded like defence rather than introspection. And that has only intensified public concern.

At the heart of this debate is a fundamental question: “What is the purpose of the tithe in today’s church?”

Historically, tithing was never meant to be coercive. In biblical tradition, giving was rooted in willingness, compassion, and communal support. In the Old Testament, tithes sustained the priesthood and supported the vulnerable. In the New Testament, offerings were shared among believers to ensure that no one lacked.

But today, many church members feel that this principle has been lost.

Instead of sermons that inspire spiritual growth, some congregations are increasingly exposed to messages centered on financial obligation. Worship services, in certain instances, have become dominated by fundraising appeals, tithes, special collections, and constant financial demands. The pulpit, once a place of healing and transformation, risks being reduced to a platform for monetary pressure.

This is where the concern becomes legitimate.

The issue is not giving. Giving is a vital part of faith. The issue is how it is taught, how it is enforced, and how it is used.

When members are publicly shamed or labelled for not paying tithe, the message shifts from encouragement to intimidation. Faith cannot thrive under coercion. Spiritual growth cannot be nurtured through fear.

Equally troubling are concerns about accountability. Across various congregations, members quietly question how funds are managed. Reports of excessive spending on clergy comfort, cars, furniture, and clothing while struggling members receive little or no support have created a perception of imbalance.

This perception, whether fully accurate or not, is damaging.

Because the church does not only preach faith, it must also demonstrate integrity.

It is difficult to ask a struggling member to give ten per cent of their income when they cannot afford rent, medical care, or their children’s education. It becomes even more difficult when that same member sees little evidence that the church is stepping in to support those in need.

This is why calls for a review of the tithe system must not be dismissed as rebellion.

They are, in fact, a call for renewal.

A call for the church to return to its foundational values, compassion, transparency, and service.

The truth is simple: when people feel respected, they give willingly. When they feel pressured or insulted, they withdraw not just financially, but spiritually.

And that is the real danger.

Already, there are concerns that some church societies are declining. Membership enthusiasm is weakening. The shift from community-centered giving to obligation-driven contributions may be contributing to this decline.

This is not the time for defensiveness. It is time for leadership.

The leadership of the Methodist Church, Ghana, and indeed, churches across the country must take this moment seriously. A structured review of the tithe system, including how it is taught, collected, and distributed, is not a threat to the church. It is an opportunity to strengthen it.

Reform does not weaken faith. It refines it.

Church leaders must re-emphasise teaching that uplifts rather than condemns. They must ensure transparency in financial management. And most importantly, they must demonstrate that the church remains a place where the vulnerable are supported and not burdened.

Because at its core, the church is not a financial institution.

It is a spiritual home.

And a spiritual home must never feel like a place where faith is measured by how much one gives but by how deeply one believes.

The voices calling for change are not enemies of the church.

They are, perhaps, its most honest defenders.

Source: Stephen Armah Quaye