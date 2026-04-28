Mahama Extols Otumfuo Over 27 Years Reign

Otumfuo making a presentation to the Olu of Warri Kingdom in Nigeria

PRESIDENT JOHN Dramani Mahama has described the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as a national asset, who has played vital roles to help deepen the peace, unity and growth of the country in the last 27 years.

He particularly highlighted the Asante Monarch’s unique peace mediation skills, which has significantly contributed to help restore peace in Dagbon and Bawku, stressing that indeed Otumfuo has paid his dues for the state.

In a speech read on his behalf by Nana Oye Bampoe Addo during the ‘World-Meets-in-Ghana Executive Dinner Ball’ at the Manhyia Palace, the President prayed for long life and sound health for Otumfuo, to sustain his good works.

The President also commended the Asantehene for always sacrificing his time, energy and resources to help save the country from the path of disaster, indicating that the country and its citizens are eternally grateful to Otumfuo.

“Your Majesty stepped forward when the Dagbon chieftaincy crisis threatened national peace. You used patience, moral authority and dedication to successfully mediate the difficult process that ended years of conflict.

“When Bawku threatened to become a national security crisis, Ghana once again turned to Otumfuo. Over months, Your Majesty convened the feuding parties here at Manhyia. With the same calmness, focus, and dedication, you refused to give up on peace for the sake of Ghana.

“On behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, the government and the people of Ghana, we say to your Royal Majesty thank you for 27 years of service that has made Ghana stronger, more peaceful and prouder,” the president said.

The Asantehene used the occasion to honour some distinguished personalities who have also contributed significantly to positively shape the country, including former President Nana Akufo-Addo, who was present at the event.

Others honoured by Otumfuo included President John Mahama, the Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III; former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; Sir Sam Jonah; the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno; and Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, among others.

The Executive Gala was organised by the Diaspora Affairs Office at the Office of the President in partnership with E ON 3 Group, and forms part of series of activities marking the 27th anniversary of the enstoolment of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Olu of Warri Kingdom in Nigeria, His Royal Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, publicly described Otumfuo as the “face of Ghana”. He said Otumfuo’s exceptional leadership for 27 years has led to peace and stability in Ghana and beyond.

“I celebrate you as you mark 27 years of steady and disciplined leadership. I affirm Otumfuo as a builder and guardian of peace, which is the result of deliberate leadership. I must highlight your influence on stability within Ghana and beyond,” the visiting monarch noted.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations, in her remarks, highly praised the Asantehene for being a global icon for peace and unity during the last 27 years.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi