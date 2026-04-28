And The Chief Of Staff Wept

Yes, the man who presented himself as one who would crack the whip on defaulters of their party’s code of conduct when he launched the document wept perhaps for failing to do what he had to.

Outwardly, he could have shed tears when he appeared before The Church of Pentecost to express remorse on behalf of his party’s arrogant Dr. Mary Awusi for opening her mouth too loud and incurring the wrath of many Ghanaians who have followed her invectives over time, but the sincerity behind the gesture is doubtful.

And it came to pass that a government appointee breached the code of the party, if you like magna carta, shortly after pomp and pageantry underpinning its launch. What a test for Julius Debrah who failed to crack the whip but rather put up a circus show in front a congregation of The Church of Pentecost when he wept so his apology on behalf of the woman would be acceptable.

Omissions and commissions by government appointees are providing watchers of the political scene with mammoth doses of themes for discussions and critiques.

One of the things Mr. Debrah humorously put out during the launch was that appointees who breached the code would not find the President helpful when they turn to the Commander-in-Chief for reversal of dismissal decisions. He would only tell such defaulters that “as for Julius, when he signs the letter that’s it,” to underscore his strict enforcement of standards.

Now that an opportunity has reared its head for him to prove that he is a man who can deal with disciplinary issues when he has to, he has been found wanting.

For a man who has presidential ambitions shedding such crocodile tears and showcasing docility when he is faced with an active instance of breach of party code of discipline, he has failed the eligibility test. There are many days ahead and we expect that perhaps he can prove us wrong when he starts biting and stops shedding tears on stage for the cameras.

In any case, why didn’t he tell his boss that not going to The Church of Pentecost with the lady would render the trip unproductive? It would appear the speculation that the lady is so powerful that her decision not to appear before the church could not be overturned is anchored on strong pillars.

She bit more than she could chew and is now reaping the fallouts with her party too.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, shed tears when he was lamenting the state of illegal mining or galamsey in the country and how Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi was the man degrading the forests. And now Julius has overtaken him by doing same in a church, in front of a mammoth number of congregants.

If you think that acting is the preserve of the Lil Wins rethink your stance.