Police Block Accra Roads For Special Operations

The Ghana Police Service has announced a four-day roadblock in Accra, starting today, September 21, to September 24, 2024, as part of its special operations.

The blockade affects major roads in the Greater Accra Region.

Background

In recent times, Accra has experienced increased security concerns, prompting the Police to take proactive measures.

This special operation aims to ensure public safety and maintain law and order.

Affected Routes and Alternative Roads

1. AU Roundabout to 37 Roundabout: Pedestrians are advised to avoid this stretch. Alternative arrangements have been made for those accessing the 37 Military Hospital, TV3, and nearby residents.

1. CBD to Independence Avenue: Traffic will be blocked at AU Roundabout. Motorists can divert to Castle Road, Ridge Roundabout, and Kanda Highway.

1. Madina to Accra: Traffic will terminate at 37 Roundabout and divert to Obasanjo Highway, Gold House Traffic Light, and Dr. Liman Highway.

1. Presidential Drive: Blocked at Kanda Post Office Junction. Motorists will be directed to use Dr. Liman Highway.

Key Diversion Points

– Castle Road to Ridge Roundabout: Access to Kanda Highway and Gold House Traffic Light

– Lokko Street: Links to Independence Avenue and Labone

– Giffard Road: Connects to Second Circular Road, Ghana International School, and Cantonments Road

Police Assistance

Officers from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) will be deployed to assist motorists and manage traffic flow.

The Police urge pedestrians and motorists to exercise caution and cooperate with law enforcement.

Alternative Routes in Detail

– From AU Roundabout, traffic will turn at Castle Road to Ridge Roundabout to Kanda Highway, through to Gold House Traffic Light.

– From AU Roundabout, traffic will turn right towards Second Avenue, to Ring Road Central, in front of Police Headquarters to Dankwa Circle.

– From 37 Roundabout, traffic will be diverted to turn at Giffard Road to link up with Second Circular Road.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly to minimize inconvenience during the special operations.

