Napo Unites Fomena Factions For Total Victory

The NPP Vice Presidential Candidate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as Napo, has successfully brokered peace between two feuding factions in the Fomena Constituency, bringing an end to a four-year-long dispute.

Background

The quarrel had led to the locking of the party’s office in Fomena, hindering the party’s day-to-day management and frustrating NPP members and sympathizers.

The dispute began in 2020 when Andrew Asiamah, the sitting Member of Parliament for Fomena, contested as an independent candidate, splitting the NPP vote.

Napo’s Intervention

Napo’s arbitration skills were put to test when he visited Fomena to campaign for Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.

He displayed maturity by listening to both parties, including current and past executives, and admonished them to forgive and forget the past.

“It’s time to put the past behind us and work together for the party’s success,” Napo emphasized. “The NPP’s anticipated victory can only happen in an atmosphere of peace and unity.”

Asiamah’s Candidacy

Napo also endorsed the party’s decision to select Andrew Asiamah as their parliamentary candidate for the 2024 polls.

The MP, Andrews Asiamah has consistently supported NPP members in parliament, and Napo believes his candidacy will bring back NPP members who left the party when Asiamah contested as an independent candidate.

“Akwaaba to Andrew Asiamah,” Napo said. “We welcome him back to the NPP family, and we believe his candidacy will strengthen our chances of winning the Fomena seat.”

Unity and Forgiveness

In a show of commitment to unity, Akwasi Nti, the former Fomena NPP Constituency Chairman, handed over the party office keys to the current executives.

“We are willing to put the past behind us and work together for the party’s success,” Nti said.

Akwasi Adom, the sitting Fomena NPP Constituency Chairman, appealed for forgiveness and promised to lead a united NPP in Fomena.

“We will work tirelessly to ensure victory for the NPP in the upcoming elections,” Adom promised.

The successful reconciliation has boosted morale among NPP members in Fomena, and the party is poised for a united front in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

BY Daniel Bampoe