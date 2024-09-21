PPP Flagbearer Kofi Siaw Asamoah Cries Foul Over Disqualification

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) flagbearer Kofi Siaw Asamoah has expressed outrage and disappointment after the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) omitted his name and the PPP from the list of qualified presidential candidates.

Kofi Asamoah took to social media to vent his frustrations, stating that the EC failed to inform him or the PPP about the reasons for their exclusion.

He described the EC’s conduct as serious, undermining citizens’ constitutional rights to participate in elections.

“It is the people of Ghana that must decide who gets to be President of Ghana, not the Electoral Commission,” Asamoah emphasized, questioning the EC’s authority to determine the outcome of the election.

Kofi Siaw Asamoah vowed to challenge this decision, labeling it an injustice and abuse of public authority.

Despite this setback, the PPP remains committed to participating in the 2024 parliamentary and presidential elections.

“We will fight this injustice, abuse of public authority, disrespect for citizens, and the due process of law to the end,” Asamoah declared.

“Whatever happens, the PPP will fully participate in the 2024 parliamentary and presidential elections,” he added.

The PPP has been a force in Ghanaian politics since its founding, aiming to provide an alternative to the dominant parties.

Kofi Asamoah’s candidacy focused on issues of governance, corruption, and economic development.

“Ghana First,” Asamoah emphasized. “We will ensure the removal from office of the current super-incompetent, corrupt galamseyers.”

Below is the full post on his Facebook page:

The ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF GHANA put out this press statement earlier today, purporting to announce “qualified presidential candidates” after the nomination process.

In the said press statement, the EC omitted my name and details of the Progressive People’s Party from the list of so-called qualified candidates.

The EC, as a public service organization, did not even have the courtesy to inform me, a bona fide citizen of the Republic of Ghana, nor the PPP about the reasons for the omission of our details from the list of candidates.

I consider this conduct by the EC very serious, because it goes to the core of citizens exercise of their Constitutional right to participate fully in the democratic process; by freely presenting themselves for election to any public office.

It is the people of Ghana 🇬🇭 that must decide who gets to be President of Ghana and not the Electoral Commission.

Whilst we engage the EC on this matter, I would like to state that we will fight this injustice, abuse of public authority, disrespect for citizens and the due process of law to the end.

Whatever happens, the PPP will fully participate in the 2024 parliamentary and presidential elections to ensure the removal from office of the current super-incompetent, corrupt galamseyers who have decided to rape, loot and destroy Ghana 🇬🇭 for a privileged few, as if Ghana was their colony.

I remain wide awake to the Leadership Challenge. Ghana First 🇬🇭.

#KickThemOut

#Yeresesamu

-BY Daniel Bampoe