EC Doesn’t Determine Winner- Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission Chair, Jean Adukwei Mensa, has reaffirmed the commission’s impartial role in Ghana’s electoral process.

Addressing a press conference, Mensa emphasized that the EC does not have the power to decide the outcome of elections.

“The citizens and citizens alone can determine who wins, not the EC,” Mensa stated, underscoring the importance of voter participation.

Her remarks came after announcing the approved presidential candidates for the December 7, 2024, general election.

The EC chair’s assertion reinforces the EC’s commitment to neutrality and transparency.

The commission’s role, she stressed, is to ensure a free and fair electoral process, leaving the ultimate decision to Ghanaian voters.

“We are committed to conducting elections that reflect the will of the people,” Mensa assured.

She noted “Our focus is on ensuring that every eligible voter has the opportunity to exercise their right.”

Ghana’s electoral landscape is poised for a competitive contest, with 13 presidential candidates vying for the top spot.

Jean Mensa’s reassurance aims to boost public confidence in the electoral system.

BY Daniel Bampoe