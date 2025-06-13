Hearts, Kotoko Legends To Light Up MTN FA Cup Final Curtain Raiser

IN WHAT promises to be a nostalgic and thrilling spectacle, legends of Accra Hearts of Oak will take on their long-time rivals Asante Kotoko legends in a special curtain raiser ahead of the MTN FA Cup final this Sunday at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Set to kick off at 2:45 pm, the match will feature some of the most iconic names in Ghanaian football history, rekindling the fierce rivalry that has defined local football for decades.

Among the star-studded lineup are Charles Taylor, Bernard Don Bortey, Sammy Adjei, Dan Quaye, Amankwah Mireku, Adjah Tetteh, Eric Donkor, Amos Frimpong, Francis Akwafo, Eric Bekoe, and many more.

The legends match will serve as an exciting prelude to the main event — the 2024/25 MTN FA Cup final — which sees Golden Kick FC, a rising force from the Access Bank Division One League, take on record winners Asante Kotoko at 5:00 pm.

With both past and present stars on show, fans are expected to pack the stadium for this unforgettable football double-header, celebrating Ghana’s rich football heritage and the future of the domestic game.

BY Wletsu Ransford