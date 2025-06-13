GFA Launches Free Licence D Coaching Course In Upper East Region

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) has launched the next phase of its free Licence D Coaching Course in the Upper East Region, with Bolgatanga hosting the programme from June 9 to 16, 2025.

The initiative follows a successful rollout in Sunyani and forms part of the GFA’s commitment to grassroots football development nationwide.

Organised by the GFA’s School of Coaching, the course is designed to equip aspiring coaches with the essential skills to train and manage players at the Colts level. It also aims to raise the overall standard of youth football across Ghana.

The eight-day course includes a blend of theory and practical sessions, concluding with assessments that will qualify participants for the GFA’s Licence D certification — a key stepping stone for coaching careers in the country.

The programme is being supervised by Prof. Joseph Kwame Mintah, GFA Technical Director, and delivered by seasoned instructors. Administrative support is being led by Andrews Kwesi Eshun, GFA Administrative Manager.

This initiative, driven by the GFA President and Executive Council, is part of a broader national effort to build capacity at the grassroots level and ensure that young Ghanaian footballers receive quality coaching from the outset.

BY Wletsu Ransford