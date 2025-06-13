Samini, King Paluta To Headline GH Sankofa Euro Tour

Samini

Ghanaian music legends Emmanuel Andrews Samini, popularly known as Samini, and rising star Thomas Agyei Wereko, known in showbiz as King Paluta, are set to headline the much-anticipated GH Sankofa Euro Tour — a five-city musical journey across Europe, launching in July 2025.

The tour, which will also feature celebrated Ghanaian artists Afriyie Wutah and Epixode, is a bold showcase of Ghana’s vibrant contemporary music scene and a cultural celebration aimed at reconnecting the diaspora with their roots.

Speaking at the press launch in Accra on Monday, June 9, 2025, the organisers said the GH Sankofa Euro Tour is a collaborative effort between Showbiz Express Multimedia Limited, a premier Ghanaian event production and artist management company, the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), and Bravo Entertainment, based in the Netherlands.

According to Anthony Boateng, Operations Manager at Showbiz Express, the tour is a cultural odyssey designed to share the depth and dynamism of Ghanaian music with a global audience.

“The GH Sankofa Euro Tour is more than a concert series — it’s a celebration of identity, heritage, and artistic excellence. It offers a unique opportunity to bring our music to new audiences while deepening the cultural connection for Ghanaians living abroad,” he stated.

The tour will begin on July 18, 2025 at the iconic Paradiso Music Centre in Amsterdam, before moving on to Paris, Brussels, Düsseldorf, and Bremen, over the course of one and a half months. Each city will host electrifying live performances, rich cultural exhibitions, and engaging moments aimed at showcasing the best of Ghanaian artistry.

Mr. Boateng added, “This is our Sankofa moment — going back to our roots, and bringing along the world to experience the soul of Ghana through music. We hope to not only entertain but to inspire curiosity and appreciation for Ghanaian culture on an international stage.”

The GH Sankofa Euro Tour is expected to draw large crowds from both the Ghanaian diaspora and the wider European music-loving community. It represents a significant milestone in Ghana’s creative export strategy and marks a renewed effort to position the country as a global hub for musical talent and cultural influence.