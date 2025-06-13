Tems To Perform At 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

Tems

Nigerian singer, Tems, is set to headline the first-ever FIFA Club World Cup final halftime show, taking place at MetLife Stadium in New York on July 13.

According to a statement by Global Citizen, the producers of the show, the star-studded performance will be broadcast live and free on DAZN.com, allowing fans around the world to tune in.

Tems will be joined on stage by Colombian hitmaker J Balvin and American pop star Doja Cat, creating an international lineup for the historic event.

Speaking about the upcoming performance, Tems shared her excitement and the deeper meaning behind the show.

“We’re going to bring the world together for a beautiful moment to celebrate football, feel the unity that music brings, and improve the lives of millions of children through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund,” she said.

“I can’t wait. See you at the FIFA Club World Cup final!”

The performance is part of a broader effort to raise awareness and support for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, a joint initiative led by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Global Citizen co-founder Hugh Evans.

The fund aims to raise $100 million to expand access to quality education and football for children across the globe.

Tems described the show as “a moment to celebrate football and the unifying power of music,” highlighting the event’s dual focus on entertainment and global impact.