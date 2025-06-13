Regulate Social Media – Kobby Kyei To Govt

Kobby Kyei

Award-winning blogger, Kobby Kyei, has said government needs to regulate social media use in Ghana.

He noted a two-pronged approach of censorship and support.

“How are we going to mute the people disturbing the community, disturbing the nation, and amplify those who are doing positive things?” he suggested, speaking to Nana Romeo on Okay FM.

He expressed concern over how “difficult it is to get attention through speaking about positive things.”

“Why is it so? It is because when someone insults another, it goes viral,” he lamented.

He emphasised, “It is up to us as a community, leadership, and nation to now instruct the social media platforms to mute people based on what they post.

“That is the bigger picture of the conversation we need to have as a country.”

The PR executive urged Meta and other social media companies to promote “people who are doing technology, mathematics, creative arts, philanthropy – people who project our creative space economically, socially, things that will empower the nation.”

Kyei recalled “a minister I won’t name who asked Google and WhatsApp executives” to block people from watching his daughter’s leaked sextape, emphasising if “an individual of wealth and power” could achieve that, a government could do even more.

He challenged Ghana Education Service (GES) to add social media etiquette and education about the digital world to the syllabus “just as it’s been done abroad”.