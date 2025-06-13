De Bruyne Completes Napoli Move After Man City Exit

Kevin De Bruyne

KEVIN DE BRUYNE has completed his move to Napoli after the Belgian midfielder left Manchester City at the end of the Premier League season.

De Bruyne will link up with former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, who is head coach of the Italian champions.

In moving to Italy on a free transfer, De Bruyne rejected an offer from Major League Soccer club Chicago Fire, and the switch means he can play in the Champions League next season.

Napoli announced the signing of the 33-year-old with a computer-generated image, external of De Bruyne sitting on a throne wearing a crown, captioned “King Kev is here”.

He left Manchester City after 10 years at the club, winning 19 major trophies after joining from Wolfsburg in 2015.

De Bruyne notably helped City to win six Premier League titles, five League Cups and two FA Cups – plus their first Champions League title in 2023, completing the Treble as Pep Guardiola’s team became only the second English side ever to achieve the feat.

His departure from City was announced before the end of the season, and De Bruyne bid an emotional farewell at Etihad Stadium following his final home league match against Bournemouth in May.

He also briefly appeared at Fulham in City’s final game of the domestic season.

“It’s been unbelievable to have the 10 years that I had with everything that happened here. It’s been an unbelievable ride and an absolute pleasure,” De Bruyne said of his City exit.

“It was a joy working really hard to try and help create something that brought the club the success we enjoyed. I’m super proud to have played a part in that.