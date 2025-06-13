Black Queens Drop In Latest FIFA Rankings Ahead Of WAFCON

Black Queens

GHANA’S SENIOR women’s national team, the Black Queens, have dropped in both global and continental rankings in the latest update released by FIFA on Thursday, June 12.

Following a mixed run of results under new head coach Kim Lars Björkegren, the Queens have slipped one place to 66th globally and down to 6th in Africa, having previously held 65th and 5th spots respectively as of the March rankings.

Since the last update, Ghana has played four matches, winning just one—a friendly against Senegal—while suffering two defeats and registering one draw.

The drop comes as the team enters the final phase of preparations for the much-anticipated 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which had been delayed.

Despite the setback in rankings, hopes remain high as Björkegren continues to mold a competitive squad aiming to make a strong impact at the continental showpiece.

BY Wletsu Ransford