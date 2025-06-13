Nigerian Jailed 10 Years For Armed Robbery

The convict

A Sekondi Circuit Court has convicted an armed robber, Stanley Afaku, a 36-years-old Nigerian national to 10 years imprisonment.

The court, presided over by Her Honour, Naa Amerley Akowuah, sentenced the convict on Monday, June 9, 2025,

Afaku was arrested and prosecuted following an intelligence-led operation carried out by the Western Regional Police Intelligence Directorate.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by Supt Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Regional Command.

She indicated that on February 23, 2025, the convict and his accomplice, Samuel Nickson also called Egya Acquah, attacked one Nash Arthur, a security guard at Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi at gunpoint.

During the robbery attack, the convict tied the security guard with his own shirt, stole his phone, broke into the hospital’s outpatient department pharmacy, and made away with a flat-screen television set.

Following intelligence efforts, suspect Stanley Afaku, was arrested at Esiama Bafana Ghetto on June 4, 2025.

He admitted to the offence and identified Samuel Nickson who is facing another charge of robbery as his accomplice.

Both suspects were arraigned before the court, where Stanley Afaku pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment and to be deported by the Ghana Immigration Service upon completion of his jail term.

The second accused, Samuel Nickson pleaded not guilty to both counts and was remanded into Police custody to re-appear on June 24, 2025.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi