Help Me Deal With Chieftaincy Matters – Asabee

Stephen Asamoah Boateng

Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng aka Asabee has called on Ghanaians, particularly traditional authorities, to assist his ministry in resolving the country’s mounting chieftaincy issues.

According to him, chieftaincy issues are serious business, and therefore, he needs prayers and spiritual protection to serve as minister.

Speaking at a maiden meeting with members of the Central Regional House of Chiefs (CRHC), Mr. Boateng said spiritual support and prayers from chiefs could assist him deal with the numerous chieftaincy problems.

The minister revealed that chieftaincy disputes accounted for roughly 70% of the country’s national security issues, adding that if there are areas of contention, development will stall, while the nation would spend more to try to separate the warring factions, sometimes even families.

“It is something that concerns me, and I intend to work very hard to reduce the chieftaincy issue significantly,” he noted.

The minister stated that, while he lacks the power to eliminate chieftaincy issues, he has the humility to go and talk to those involved.

He used the occasion to urge chiefs to preserve their dignity by avoiding actions that could cause dissension in their communities while upholding law and order.

He announced a master plan by his government to reduce the number of chieftaincy disputes that have plagued the nation to a bare minimum.

On behalf of the chiefs, President of the Central Regional House Chiefs and Paramount Chief of Breman Traditional Area, Odeefo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, congratulated Mr. Asamoah Boateng on his new appointment.

He said Nananom have confidence in Asamoah Boateng to improve the chieftaincy institution, adding, “We are already aware of the effort you are making to find lasting solutions to protracted chieftaincy disputes within the country.”

A Daily Guide Report