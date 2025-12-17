Henrich Named MVP As Dakota Clinch Historic Futsal Title

Courage Henrich

Courage Henrich of San Siro City Futsal Club has been crowned the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 2025 Futsal Premier League after an enthralling and fiercely contested season came to an end.

Henrich enjoyed an outstanding campaign, featuring in every league match and producing a series of commanding performances that consistently set him apart.

His influence, consistency and quality throughout the season earned him the league’s top individual honour as organisers celebrated the competition’s best performers.

While Henrich shone on an individual level, the major spotlight belonged to Dakota Futsal Club, who secured the league title for the first time in their history.

Dakota sealed the championship on the final day of the season, dramatically ending the reign of defending champions AMG Futsal Club in what proved to be a memorable climax to the campaign.

AMG Futsal Club, however, had reason to celebrate as Joseph Effah emerged as the league’s Top Scorer after an impressive haul of 30 goals, highlighting his attacking prowess.

Dakota’s title-winning run was built on discipline and defensive strength, with Abdul Rauf earning the Best Goalkeeper award following a string of match-winning displays.

Capping a remarkable season for the new champions, Dakota head coach Richard Adjetey Obeng was named Best Coach of the Season in recognition of his leadership and tactical excellence in guiding the club to their maiden title.