Rodgers Takes Charge At Al-Qadsiah

Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers has been named the new head coach of Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Qadsiah, marking the latest chapter in the experienced manager’s coaching career.

The former Liverpool and Leicester City boss left Celtic in October after guiding the Scottish champions to successive league titles during his second stint at the club.

However, his departure from Glasgow was not without controversy, with Celtic’s majority shareholder Dermot Desmond criticising Rodgers’ conduct, describing it as “divisive, misleading and self-serving.”

Rodgers now takes over at Al-Qadsiah following the departure of previous head coach Michel, who exited the club after more than two years in charge. The Saudi side are currently enjoying a solid campaign and sit fifth in the league standings after nine matches.

Al-Qadsiah boast a strong squad that includes former Real Madrid defender Nacho and Italy international striker Mateo Retegui, and Rodgers will be tasked with building on the club’s promising start to the season as they push for further success in the Saudi top flight.