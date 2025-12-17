I Cannot Be Silenced – MC Yaa Yeboah

MC Yaa Yeboah

Renowned entertainment pundit, MC Yaa Yeboah, has sounded words of caution to critics over backlash meted towards her in recent times, emphasising that she is not backing out from expressing her views.

MC Yaa Yeboah has received various backlashes from viewers of the United Showbiz programme on UTV, especially on social media, following her submission on the late Daddy Lumba controversy involving his two wives.

Many have flagged out her submission as bias towards the younger widow of the late musician, necessitating the backlash from some supporters who disagree with her stand. Her manner of questioning and engagement during interviews and panel discussions have also drawn criticism, with some observers pointing out that her approach is often too aggressive or disrespectful.

MC Yaa Yeboah, previously faced significant backlash for criticising actor Lilwin, after a road accident resulted in a child’s death. She stated that in a “civilised nation,” Lilwin would be in jail for dangerous driving, a comment many found insensitive given the circumstances.

She has had public clashes with media personalities such as Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and Efia Odo, over various issues, including the handling of celebrity behaviour and comments about beauty standards.

In her response, she posted an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated photograph of her reading a newspaper boldly written “I Cannot Be Silenced”, with people screaming at her under the caption, “Know this and know peace”.

The post further read, “Know this and know peace, the louder the bullies shout, the firmer my resolve becomes. They tried to bury my words, not knowing I am the soil that grows stronger under pressure, TRY HARDER.”

MC Yaa Yeboah has defended her stance on various occasions, arguing that her comments are based on merit, hard work, and the need for professionalism within the entertainment industry.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke