‘Black Sherif Not Stream Farming, It’s Hard Work’

Black Sherif

Entertainment pundit, Bryte Ashong-Katai, has waved into the stream farming allegations against Ghanaian singer and rapper, Black Sherif, after topping various international streaming Apps this year.

Black Sherif dominated Ghana’s music charts for four consecutive years, from 2022 to 2025, with his unique blend of Afrobeat, hip-hop, and highlife.

His latest album, “IRON BOY,” has been a massive hit, with songs like “Sacrifice”, “So It Goes”, and “Soma Obi” topping the charts. In fact, he swept Ghana’s 2025 Spotify charts, securing nine out of the top ten most streamed songs, with “Sacrifice” being the most streamed song in Ghana.

Following this success, many have accused the musician of stream farming on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, or YouTube Music using bots, automated scripts, or networks of devices to boost his song’s chart position, and increase royalty payments.

Speaking on Entertainment Guide show on DGN TV hosted by Prudent, Bryte Ashong-Katai mentioned that Black Sherif’s music has resonated with fans globally, breaking records on platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube, reason he is leading the country’s musicians.

He added that Black Sherif’s collaborations with international artistes like Burna Boy, Fireboy DML, and Odumodublvck, solidifies his position as a global artiste.

Bryte Ashong-Katai added that Spotify Wrapped has debunked the perception pushed by some fans that Black Sherif has been stream farming, saying, “Black Sherif and his team have worked hard over the year, and this, Spotify Wrapped set the record straight that he is not stream farming.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke