Kaly’s House Livestream Takes Over Social Media

KalyJay and friends at the Kaly’s House

Ghanaian social media influencer, Joshua Buernortey Boye-Doe, known as KalyJay, has made history on social media following his “Kaly’s House Livestream”, which saw acclaimed influencers and personalities passing through to show support.

The livestream, produced by Rebirth Creative Studio and Digital Plugin, started on Sunday, December 14 across X, YouTube, and TikTok, featuring guests like Ama Burland, Yaa Bitha, Kojo Junior, and Gisela among others, keeping viewers glued to the streaming with meaningful conversations. The livestream, which begun on Monday, December 14, ends today and is expected to be graced by the likes of renowned broadcaster Naa Ashorkor, songstress Cina Soul, and Wendy Shay among others.

On X, many ardent followers of the show have shared laughter as well as their opinion of the event.

Osei Hemaa wrote, “Working and still glued to #KalysHouse can’t take my eyes off. I love the conversation and vibe going on there, kudos @gyaigyimii and the guys.” Trasacco added, “Kalyjay need to adjust the days oo, additional two days won’t be bad oo. I love this.”

Kofi Airtime also wrote, “Because of Kalyjay’s house I just lie to my boss I’m not feeling well. He said I should take the rest of the days off and go treat myself. I’m watching #KalysHouse till Ebo Noah finish his ark and Thursday too is Kweku Smoke’s show.”

Designed as an immersive, creator-led digital reality experience, “Kaly’s House” highlighted real moments, unscripted interactions, and community-driven activities.

KalyJay, earlier in an interview, shared that his motivation is deeply personal, stating, “I want to spend 72 hours with the people who have been there for me since the very beginning of my influencing journey. This is my way of saying thank you, a chance to laugh, create, connect, and let everyone see my world up close.”

He added that “Kaly’s House” is for the real-time interactions, games, challenges, and audience-controlled moments.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke