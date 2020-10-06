Here Is Your Stone, Sefa Kayi – We Are Indeed Being ‘Killed’ By Hypocrisy And Dishonesty (Final)

Whatever the case, we hope and pray that Ghanaians will miraculously overcome their perceived beguiling, albeit harmful memory loss so as to hold NDC accountable for the errors in judgement which unfortunately brought the country to its knees.

You may agree to disagree, discerning Ghanaians cannot forgive and forget Ibrahim Mahama’s GH¢12 million import tax evasion.

Indeed, but for the Honourable Agyapong’s whistling blowing prowess, Ghana would have been GH¢12 million worse off.

Ghanaians cannot relent in their efforts to take Mahama and NDC to task for woefully dragging the 14 per cent economic growth in 2011 to a disappointing 3.4 per cent in December 2016.

Why wouldn’t Ghanaians hold NDC to account for wilfully raising Ghana’s debt from GH¢9.5 billion in 2009 to an incredible GH¢122.4 billion by December 2016 with a little to show for?

Truth be told, the National Democratic Congress cannot exonerate itself from the blame for collapsing Ghana’s currency beyond redemption. In December 2011, the exchange rate was GH¢1.65 to $1.

Regrettably, however, due to dreadful economic decision making, within five years the exchange rate took an unbelievable flight and stood at GH¢4.20 to $1 by December 2016.

Frankly stating, the good people of Ghana cannot so soon forget and forgive former President Mahama and NDC for the business crippling dumsor in the last five years of the erstwhile NDC administration.

Trust me, dearest reader, Ghanaians cannot so soon forget that Mahama and his NDC government shrunk the GDP from $47 billion in 2011 to $40 billion by December 2016.

Truly, not every Ghanaian has forgotten and forgiven Mahama and NDC for carelessly giving out large portions of Ghana’s scarce resources to people like Madam Akua Donkor.

Ghanaians, indeed, cannot forgive Mahama for unjustifiably wasting Ghana’s scarce resources on Madam Akua Donkor of Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) of two four-wheel drive cars and a luxury bungalow (estimated to cost a staggering $470,000) for no work done.

It goes without saying that no one can fault Ghanaians for holding Mahama and NDC responsible for egregiously giving away 58 per cent of Ghana’s bauxite to Ibrahim Mahama on 29th December 2016, just a little over one week before exiting power.

Well, if for nothing at all, discerning Ghanaians cannot so soon forget the over GH ¢ 800 million dubious judgment debt payments, including the GH ¢ 51.2 million to Woyome, $30 million to the Waterville and $325,000 to Isofoton which resulted in the drastic reduction of capital expenditure, and as a consequence, most contractors were not paid by the erstwhile NDC administration.

Besides, the $175 million loan facility secured in 2012 meant to provide seven district hospitals which the NDC hierarchy misapplied is still fresh in the memories of Ghanaians.

To be quite honest, some of us would be extremely surprised if Ghanaians failed to teach Mahama and NDC a great lesson for clandestinely diverting $6 million of a government loan facility of $175 million meant to provide seven district hospitals into researching the then governing NDC’s chances of winning the 2016 general elections.

How can we advance as a nation when some shameless individuals keep hiding behind party coloration, devoid of patriotism and disgustingly squandering our scarce resources to the detriment of the poor and disadvantage Ghanaians?

Dearest reader, tell me, if the wanton bribery and corruption, the stashing of national funds by some greedy opportunists , the misappropriation of resources and the crude embezzlement of funds meant for developmental projects by some public officials do not warrant criminal charges, then where are we heading as a nation?

In fact, Ghanaians shouldn’t let go the sadness over the GH¢200 million SADA funds wasted on trees and the guinea fowls which shockingly flew to the neighbouring Burkina Faso without a trace. How bizarre?

Who says discerning Ghanaians will so soon forget the scandalous bus branding, the Brazil World Cup, SUBA, GYEEDA, SSNIT, NCA, the NDC MPs double salary, amongst others? In ending, Ghanaians will definitely shrug off the chronic amnesia and ventilate their arousing disgust over NDC’s dreadful errors in decision making which culminated in harsh socio-economic standards of living.

k.badu2011@gmail.com

From Badu, UK.