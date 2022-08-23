Humility Is The Secret To A Successful Ministry – Methodist Bishop

A minister being ordained by the leadership of the Methodist Church, Ghana

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana, Most Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo has charged new ministers of the church to apply humility and gentleness in their activities.

He said this is the secret to having a strong and successful ministry.

“You should always seek the heart of Christ, the face and presence of Christ which is humble and gentle. Humility is the secret strength of ministry. That is the heart of our God,” he said.

The Most Rev. Dr. Boafo gave the charge at the ordination of 56 new ministers into various roles of the church.

The ordination service was held at the Jophus Anamuah-Mensah conference center in Winneba, Central Region.

Most Rev. Dr. Boafo led the new ministers to take their vows of office indicating that the ordinands were a special group of people selected for service in the house of the Lord.

“We are called at a time not only as ordained minsters, but as the Methodist people, but as Christians and as the church of God in Ghana and the world,” he said.

He said the responsibility and role of the church are to mend the brokenness in the world.

“People are suffering, people are going through pain, anguish and it is for you, me, and the church to help address this…The task is enormous and huge, it is something that you cannot do on your own because the power to do rests on the one who has called you to do it, Jesus Christ,” he said.

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church opined that people entrusted into the care of ministers will see them as their representative of God but that does not mean that they are superior or above them.

He said most often some ministers tend to forget that they have responsibilities and only look for privileges and think that when they become a minister, they will be rich. Others he said also see it as fashionable and sometimes copy things and bring them into the system.

“As you leave here, I pray that we will not take our patterns of ministry from televisions or radio stations but from the book that we have given you and that is the Bible.

God has called us for a purpose and the church is for a purpose and we are called to be a witness to the truth and minster of God. As people come to journey with us let them experience the love of God,” he said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri