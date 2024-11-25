‘I Can Be Smiling One’

Rúben Amorim

Rúben Amorim has said he is happy to be the “Smiling One” as he prepares for his debut as Manchester United manager.

The Portuguese has succeeded Erik ten Hag as boss at Old Trafford. He is the club’s second-ever Portuguese coach after Jose Mourinho, who was in charge between 2016 and 2018.

There are parallels with Amorim who, like Mourinho in 2003, arrives to the Premier League from Portugal as a young coach. Back then, Mourinho anointed himself the “Special One” in a now-infamous news conference as he took over as Chelsea manager.

However, ahead of United’s Premier League clash at Ipswich on Sunday, Amorim took a different approach.

“I can be the Smiling One but when we have a job to do I will be a different person,” he said.

“There are some places to have fun but I can be ruthless when I have to be.

“[I can] be the nicest guy you will ever see, but if there is someone just thinking about himself, I will be a different person.”

Amorim spent a week’s internship at Carrington in 2018 under Mourinho and has been in contact with him since taking the job at Old Trafford.