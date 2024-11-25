Students Study Life Support Skills

NAS officers training the students

The Greater Accra Division of the National Ambulance Service (NAS) has trained some students of Christ Reigns Montessori at Anyaa on how to administer first aid and Basic Life Support (BLS) techniques in emergency cases.

The Greater Accra Regional Administrator of the National Ambulance Service, PAEMT Daniel Asare, said this initiative by the service seeks to ensure that students can respond quickly and effectively in emergency situations, increasing the chances of saving lives.

He further noted that training the students helps to create a culture of safety and responsibility, promoting a safer and healthier community.

The students, aside from undergoing practical BLS demonstrations, were taken through topics like first aid for common injuries, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automated external defibrillator (AED), as well as emergency response strategies.

PAEMT Asare further added that first aid and BLS training teach students valuable life skills, such as critical thinking, problem-solving, and decision-making.

He also disclosed that the service would periodically engage more schools and institutions to create awareness on how to administer the various life support techniques.

Present at the training was PAEMT Sylvanus Kofi Agbekoh Regional Clinical Auditor,

SAEMT Joyce Selassie Avadzinu-Greater Accra Dispatch Manager

AEMT Fati Larley-Greater Public Relations Officer

AEMT Gifty Ohenewah Asante

Parliament Medical Center-Ambulance Station Manager.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke