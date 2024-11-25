Migration Policy Centre Donates To GIS

CGI Kwame Asuah Takyi receiving the donated items

The International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), under the Strengthening Border Security in Ghana (SBS) project, last Friday presented the last set of donations to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) at its headquarters in Accra.

Strengthening Border Security project, with the help of the European Union Trust Fund, facilitated donations of some equipment to the GIS since 2020.

The four-year project, which ended in July 2024, also provided capacity building and training to reinforce efforts by GIS to secure the country’s borders.

The items which include 10 motorbikes, 3 laptops, 2 desktops and document verification equipment under the EUR 5 million project forms part of efforts by the European Union (EU) to support the Ghana Immigration Service to manage its borders, update border management information and communication systems as well as ensure greater security for citizens and visitors.

Speaking at a brief handing over ceremony, the Comptroller-General of the GIS (CGI), Kwame Asuah Takyi, said the support reflects a shared commitment to building institutional capacity, promote knowledge exchange and the implementation of best practices in migration governance.

The CGI, who thanked the EU and the International Centre for Migration Policy and Development for their immense support over the years, also described the cooperation between them as productive given how it has addressed some of the complex challenges facing the service, as well as promoted safe migration governance.

EU Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly, for his part said though the equipment were the last set of donations delivered under the (SBS) project, other projects would be rolled out under different initiatives that will be supported by the European Union.

The ambassador further thanked GIS and the ICMPD for their cooperation and successful completion of the project.

He said the European Union, with the support of Ghana Immigration Service, the International Centre for Migration Policy Development and authorities in the West Africa region, are currently developing a new action with a broader component on border management as it continuously engages with partners to support the sub-region.

Head of Office and Project Manager at the ICMPD, Amala Obiokoye-Nwalor, said the project was largely successful, while commending management of GIS and the EU for its support.

She said the next phase of the project, which also spans four years, will not only address the gaps and challenges found during the implementation of the first phase, but will also be expanded to include countries such as Benin, Togo, Ivory Coast, and Burkina Faso.

Deputy Commissioner of Immigration, Special Duties, Public Affairs Department, Maud Anima Quainoo, asked the public to report suspicious persons to the security agencies for the necessary action.

Management of the GIS presented a citation to the two institutions for the support offered to the service over the period.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah