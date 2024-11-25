Bawumia Is Not A Liar- Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo (R) with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

President Nana Akufo-Addo has once again expressed his unwavering trust in his Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking in Kumasi, President Akufo-Addo emphasized that throughout their political journey, Dr. Bawumia has never deceived him, solidifying his confidence in Bawumia’s integrity and capability.

President Akufo-Addo’s endorsement of Dr Bawumia is not surprising, given their long-standing political partnership.

President Akufo-Addo noted, “This is a man who has never lied to me, and I trust him wholeheartedly. Ghanaians should also place their trust in him because he has shown time and again that he can deliver.”

President Akufo-Addo also highlighted Bawumia’s readiness for leadership, stressing that he is the right person to lead Ghana forward.

He expressed his belief that Dr. Bawumia possesses the qualities needed to continue the government’s work and achieve even greater success.

He said “Bawumia’s dedication to my vision and the development of Ghana is unquestionable, and I am confident he will continue to build on our progress.”

This is not the first time Akufo-Addo has praised Bawumia’s loyalty and competence.

During a visit to Wa in the Upper West Region in October this year, he lauded Dr. Bawumia’s unwavering dedication over nearly two decades of public service, including his role as Vice President.

Akufo-Addo commended Bawumia’s proven track record and urged Ghanaians to elect him in the 2024 general elections, describing him as a leader who embodies commitment, vision, and a profound understanding of the country’s needs.

-BY Daniel Bampoe