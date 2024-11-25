TT Brothers Weeps For Ghana Football

Isaac Tetteh

President of Uncle T United FC, TT Brothers, known in private life as Isaac Tetteh, is beside himself with worry following the recent Black Stars struggles.

He believes the country’s football authorities are not doing things right, hence the recent struggles.

To the business man, the situation has subjected Ghana, once a football powerhouse, to public ridicule.

He said on Asempa FM, “We have become a laughing stock to many, a lot of countries who know us as a football nation are disappointed in us.

“We are not doing things right, we should go back to the basics, allow truth to reign. We should change the way we do things if we want to progress in the game.”

And responding to his side’s struggles, he mentioned “… things were rough last year which resulted in Uncle T United’s demotion to Division 2. We have bought a new club, Akatsi All Stars to play in Division I. We have learnt our lessons, I don’t believe in match fixing. I will always stand by the truth even if it will take me forever to get it right. No one can frustrate me, anybody who has used foul means against us as a team will surely pay for it.

“If we don’t do things right, we will keep marking time.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum