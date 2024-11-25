SSNIT SEED Countrywide Tours End In Accra

Some staff of SSNIT during the float

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), last Friday ended the last phase of touring various parts of the country aimed at educating the public on the benefits of enrolling under its ‘Self Employed Enrolment Drive’ (SEED) programme, at its newly opened office at Spintex in Accra.

The sensitisation drive began with a float starting from the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Calvary Temple, through to the Coca Cola roundabout, ending at its new office near Papaye food joint on the Spintex road in Accra, with staff clad in T-shirts displaying placards with inscriptions that portrays the benefits of the SEED initiative to members who join the scheme.

In May 2023, the Social Security and National Insurance Trust launched an initiative called SEED, aimed at extending pension coverage to self-employed persons and workers in the informal sector.

Under the initiative, SSNIT toured various parts of the country to create awareness, sensitise self-employed people on the benefits the scheme offers its members who were enrolled onto the programme.

Speaking in an interview with journalists, Director General of SSNIT, Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, described the initiative as successful, having already been to Wa, Techiman, Tarkwa, Koforidua, Obuasi and Somanya.

He said SSNIT offers the best form of financial protection and benefits far superior than any other pension benefits, given its component for life insurance, invalidity benefits and the pension benefits which offers people opportunity to determine their benefits as soon as they enrol onto the scheme.

He said, “I find that people are putting their money with savings and loans companies, ‘susu’ collectors, insurance companies, and indeed with other pension companies, but SSNIT offers you the most secure pension so join the scheme.”

According to SSNIT’s Director-General, although the number of self-employed individuals have increased from 13,000 to 121, 000 since the beginning of the programme per the data recorded, it will continue to encourage and appeal to informal sector workforce to join the scheme as they form a critical and growing part of its business.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah