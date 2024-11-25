Adutwum Is Minister Of The Year

Dr. Adutwum (left) receiving the citation from the NUGS President as others look on

The Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has been declared the Minister of the Year for 2024 by the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) at a special ceremony in Accra.

Dr. Adutwum was selected for the honour following his outstanding performance as a minister; his vision, dedication and innovations introduced into the country’s education sector, making it the toast of African countries.

For emerging the Minister of the Year, he was presented with a plaque for the great feat chalked.

Dr. Adutwum was also presented with a citation for his impact on the transformation of the nation through education.

The citation read, “In recognition of your sterling performance and transformative leadership in the education sector of Ghana, we, the 57th administration of NUGS and the entire student community, both at home and abroad, extend our profound gratitude and admiration.”

“Your visionary initiatives and unrelenting commitment have redefined the education landscape in Ghana, fostering access, quality, and innovation. Popularly celebrated as “Dr. STEM,” your passion for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics has propelled ground-breaking achievements, inspiring students and stakeholders alike to embrace a future driven by knowledge and creativity,” it stated.

He was also commended for “his fatherly love, receptive spirit, and unparalleled working relationship with student leaders and educational stakeholders, you have nurtured a collaborative environment that prioritises the needs of Ghanaian students. Your efforts have not only elevated educational standards but have also underscored your unwavering dedication to building a brighter future for the youth of this nation.”

The outgoing President of NUGS, Mr. Kyeremeh Oppong Daniel, on behalf of NUGS, pledged to continue supporting the minister and other stakeholders towards improving education development in the country.

He was upbeat that the award will go a long way to motivate others to continue working hard towards the development of the nation’s economy.

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, responding to the gesture, thanked the leadership of NUGS for recognising his effort towards the transformation of the nation through education.

He explained that the policies and innovations brought into the nation’s education space are geared towards equipping Ghanaian students with critical skills that would make them competitive globally.

The minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, appealed to Ghanaians to vote massively for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the upcoming general election.

Other Awards

A Lifetime Achievement Award was also presented to Mr. Robin Todd, Executive Director, Transforming Teaching, Education and Learning (T-TEL) as well as Dr. Eric Nkansah, the Director General (DG) of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Mr. Nuhu Mahama, CEO of Student Loan Trust Fund (SLTF), and Nana Afrah Sika Mensah, Deputy National Coordinator, Free Senior High School Secretariat among others.

Apart from the award presentation, 254 students were presented with a GH¢1,000 NUGS stipend scholarship. A package was also presented to students with disabilities, less endowed students and others to put smiles onto their faces as they pursue their education.