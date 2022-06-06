I Can Love Two Women Equally- Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has given the real reason he married a second wife.

Edochie had in April, shocked fans as he announced the birth of his son by his second wife, Judy Austin Muoghalu.

The senior wife of Edochie, offended by the post, took to the comment section and wrote: “May God judge you both.”

This sEntertainment tirred reactions online as Edochie for several days.

However, in a nine minutes video titled: ‘Why I married a second wife,’ and posted via his Twitter handle on Friday, Edochie said he married a second wife because he could not let her go after the impact she had made on his life.

According to him, a man can actually love two women.

He said, “At this stage in my life, I think it is possible for a man to love two women because two women can contribute differently to the man’s life.

“Someone cannot come into your life and make so much impact and you just cannot let this person go.

Of course, a lot of people would say, as a married man, why did you allow a woman to come into your life. I said it is wrong, and I take the blame for that.

“These things happen. Let’s be honest. It happened to me. I realized I just could not let this wonderful woman leave my life.

“These are very wonderful women in their rights.

They bring different things to the table. You can actually love two women. A man can actually love two women at the same time. I thought it was not possible, but now I realize it is possible,” the Dailypost quoted him.