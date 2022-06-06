GES Refutes Report On Teacher Trainee Impregnating 24 Students At Asokore Mampong

Prof Opoku Amankwah- GES Boss

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has debunked reports that a teacher trainee in Asokore Mampong has impregnated a headmistress, four teachers and 24 students.

According to the GES directorate in the Asokore Mampong Municipality, no teacher trainee has impregnated students because it does not have any teacher trainee from colleges of Education posted to the municipality.

In a statement issued on June 3, 2022, the Asokore Mampong Municipal Education Directorate also indicated that only one of its eight M/A schools has a female headmistress who is nearly 60 years and will be retiring in 2023.

“The Asokore Mampong Municipal Education Directorate hereby informs the general public that this publication is totally false. The Education Directorate since its inception has not engaged colleges of Education to post teacher trainees into any of our schools.

“Teacher trainees are posted within their home regions. Trainees are posted to schools in districts within their Region of studies and are mostly sent to schools that lack trained teachers. Asokore Mampong does not have such a challenge.

“There are eight (8) M/A schools under the Education Directorate, all of these schools are headed by males except Aboabo MA JHS which is headed by a female who is far advance in age and is due for retirement in 2023,” portions of the statement by the GES read.

The GES also added that it has put in measures to reduce teenage pregnancy in our schools in the Asokore Mampong Municipality which has led to a drastic in teenage pregnancy over the past few years.

Read the full statement by the GES below:

By Vincent Kubi